MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Down 3.7%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 1,096,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 894,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNKU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

