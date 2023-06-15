Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

