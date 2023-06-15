Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Methanex stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

