Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Metawar has a total market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $9.03 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00029985 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

