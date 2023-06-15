Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Down 1.7%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.64. 24,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 14,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$293.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0707998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

