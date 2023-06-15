Metahero Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $305,362.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

