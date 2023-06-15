Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $410,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $67,502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $16,619,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,603,223. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.