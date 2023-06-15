Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 59.3 %

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,610,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,817. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $444.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

