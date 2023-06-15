Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Critical Contrast

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.47%. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 14.83% 13.24% 1.01% Bancorp 31.06% 21.96% 1.98%

Risk and Volatility



Meridian has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $130.45 million 0.86 $21.83 million $1.69 5.97 Bancorp $413.98 million 4.73 $130.21 million $2.66 13.46

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp beats Meridian on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment consists of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead, and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

