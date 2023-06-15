Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MBINM opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.06.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
