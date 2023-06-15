MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 582.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MELI opened at $1,211.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $609.05 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

