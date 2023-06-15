Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

