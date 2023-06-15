Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 3.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

