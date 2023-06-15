Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.98. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 68,594 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

