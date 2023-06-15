MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Down 36.9% in May

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 131,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Trading Up 2.3 %

MDXH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 237,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,086. The company has a market cap of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.25. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 193.40% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. Equities research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

