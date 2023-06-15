McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.61. 2,590,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

