McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill Sells 30,000 Shares

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

TSE:MCB opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. McCoy Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

