Matterport Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,251 call options.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matterport by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matterport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matterport by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 4,576,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $947.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

