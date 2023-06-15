Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 395,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $238.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $226.50. The stock has a market cap of $848.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.