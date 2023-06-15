Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
BKR opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes
In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
