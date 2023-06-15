Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

