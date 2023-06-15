Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $773,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.