Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

