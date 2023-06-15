Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. State Street makes up 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

