Massachusetts Wealth Management Invests $1 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.