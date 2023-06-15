Massachusetts Wealth Management Invests $1.45 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $244.46 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

