Massachusetts Wealth Management Invests $1.16 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

