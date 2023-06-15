Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

