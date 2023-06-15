Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.89

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 47711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Up 5.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.19.
Marine Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
