Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $9.69

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $9.33. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 5,853,700 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

