Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

