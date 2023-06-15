Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 174.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 421,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 513,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 455,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,844 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 319,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,373 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

