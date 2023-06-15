Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,820 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

