Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,204 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $105.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

