Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 199.0% in May

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
MJDLF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
