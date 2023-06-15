Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 841,121 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841,121 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $228,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded down $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,688. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.