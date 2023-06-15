Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 67,422 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,422 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of WNS worth $197,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 59,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,462. WNS has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.