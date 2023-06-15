Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 372,969 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372,969 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of The Cigna Group worth $549,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.04. 699,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.18 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.