Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 24,884 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.93% of Hancock Whitney worth $204,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 67,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

