Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 135,942 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135,942 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $464,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,230,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $337.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.