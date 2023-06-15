Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727,045 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of MetLife worth $508,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 688,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,010. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

