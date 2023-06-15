Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of AutoZone worth $192,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $50.58 on Thursday, hitting $2,450.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,571.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,490.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,697.05.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.