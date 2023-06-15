Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 95,339 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,339 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Intuit worth $422,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.79. 316,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,350. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

