Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of JD.com worth $286,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

