Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $333.62 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $333,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

ISRG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.04. The company had a trading volume of 264,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,098. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $327.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

