Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $248.15 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $248,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,773 shares of company stock worth $16,848,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.79. 135,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average of $313.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

