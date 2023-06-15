Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.20. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

