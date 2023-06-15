Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Stock Price Down 15%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products comprising H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and rain wheels and wheel rims.

