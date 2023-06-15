Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 46,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 25,452 call options.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,832,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,185,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

