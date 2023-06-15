Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and $3.53 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

